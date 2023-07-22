Driveway Mooskirchen – rear-end collision on the southern motorway: four injured

On Saturday afternoon, according to the Red Cross, around 4 p.m. on the A2 southern autobahn, after the Mooskirchen driveway in the direction of Vienna, there was a serious rear-end collision in the construction site area, in which several cars were involved. Two ambulances from the Voitsberg and Graz-Surroundings districts, the Voitsberg command vehicle, the Voitsberg ambulance vehicle and the Christophorus 17 ambulance helicopter were alerted immediately. The Mooskirchen fire brigade, the executive and Asfinag were also informed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

