Driveway Mooskirchen – rear-end collision on the southern motorway: four injured

Driveway Mooskirchen – rear-end collision on the southern motorway: four injured

On Saturday afternoon, according to the Red Cross, around 4 p.m. on the A2 southern autobahn, after the Mooskirchen driveway in the direction of Vienna, there was a serious rear-end collision in the construction site area, in which several cars were involved. Two ambulances from the Voitsberg and Graz-Surroundings districts, the Voitsberg command vehicle, the Voitsberg ambulance vehicle and the Christophorus 17 ambulance helicopter were alerted immediately. The Mooskirchen fire brigade, the executive and Asfinag were also informed.

