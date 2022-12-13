Home News Driving with a fake license without ever having obtained it: you risk a fine of over 30 thousand euros
News

Driving with a fake license without ever having obtained it: you risk a fine of over 30 thousand euros

by admin
Driving with a fake license without ever having obtained it: you risk a fine of over 30 thousand euros

UDINE. Found with a false driving license – and without ever having obtained it, he risks a fine of more than 30,000 euros.

On Saturday 11 December, during a traffic police check in via San Daniele, the personnel of the Emergency Response and Traffic Department of the local police of Udine, ascertained that a driver driving a motorbike was in possession of a Polish driving license which , after a thorough examination, presented elements that differed from the legal models.

The document was then subjected to criminal seizure and

the registered owner. The man, born in 1984, was also sanctioned under the Highway Code for driving without a license which entails a heavy administrative fine together with the administrative detention of the vehicle for three months. In fact, the highway code provides for an administrative fine ranging from 5,100 to 30,599 euros for those who drive vehicles without having obtained the corresponding driving licence.

The same penalty also applies to drivers who drive without a license because it has been revoked or not renewed due to lack of physical and mental requisites. In the hypothesis

of recidivism in the two-year period the penalty of arrest is also applied up to

one year.

See also  Michele Merlo, the former Amici competitor suffering from a cerebral hemorrhage, died

You may also like

Conegliano, the headquarters of the taxi drivers closed...

Fidene massacre, Fabiana De Angelis died: she is...

Experts from the Provincial Maternal and Child Health...

Zhang Wenhong’s internal meeting: The epidemic will reach...

Farewell to Olivo Casol, dean of Belluno’s bakers

Did you receive the courier you bought?The backlog...

Quality of life 2022: the ranking of the...

Yuan Jiajun emphasized on the video conference on...

In Sudan, Rastas struggle against prejudice and repression

Remembering history, many places hold national memorial day...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy