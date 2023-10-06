Drone attack in military academy, 112 people killed, 230 injured

Homs: 112 people were killed and more than 230 injured in a drone attack on the military academy in the Syrian city of Homs.

According to Syrian officials, the attack was carried out during a passing-out parade at a military academy. The passing out parade of the cadets was going on at the Military Academy.

According to media reports, shortly before the attack, the Syrian defense minister had returned from the ceremony.

According to the Syrian Ministry of Defense, Syrian soldiers and 14 civilians were also killed in the attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

On the other hand, 9 people were killed in an air attack on the area occupied by the Kurds in Syria of Turkey. Turkey has targeted Kurdish positions after the recent bombing in Ankara.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

