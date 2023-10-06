Home » Drone attack in military academy, 112 people killed, 230 injured
News

Drone attack in military academy, 112 people killed, 230 injured

by admin
Drone attack in military academy, 112 people killed, 230 injured

Homs: 112 people were killed and more than 230 injured in a drone attack on the military academy in the Syrian city of Homs.

According to Syrian officials, the attack was carried out during a passing-out parade at a military academy. The passing out parade of the cadets was going on at the Military Academy.

According to media reports, shortly before the attack, the Syrian defense minister had returned from the ceremony.

According to the Syrian Ministry of Defense, Syrian soldiers and 14 civilians were also killed in the attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

On the other hand, 9 people were killed in an air attack on the area occupied by the Kurds in Syria of Turkey. Turkey has targeted Kurdish positions after the recent bombing in Ankara.

See also  In 2021, my country's foreign trade volume will break US$6 trillion for the first time and hit a new high

You may also like

Donald Trump Seeks Immunity from Criminal Charges in...

Endry Cardeño reveals truth about “double legs” in...

Disposable or reusable: when the plastic bottle has...

200 employees in health department recruitment in previous...

Cuban Regime Blames Frozen Canadian Rivers for Irregular...

Authorities on the trail of an alleged robber...

Responsibility for the release of a reserve after...

Economic Strategy Wars – Yemenat News Website

Former Hitman for Valle Valle Cartel Creates Clandestine...

Delivery date for Cali-Candelaria dual carriageway announced, see...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy