Drone Photographer Saves Family from Flash Flood in Guilin, China

Flash Floods in China‘s Guilin City Rescued by Brave Photographer

Guilin, Guangxi, China – In a thrilling rescue captured on video, a photographer named Lu Tao saved a mother and her two children from imminent danger as flash floods swept through the upper reaches of a ravine. The incident occurred on August 16, when heavy rains poured down in many parts of China.

Mr. Lu was operating a drone to capture aerial photos in Taolin Bay, Guanyang County, Guilin City when he unexpectedly spotted the powerful flash floods upstream. Meanwhile, downstream, an oblivious mother and her children were swimming near the dam’s mouth, unaware of the fast-changing water flow.

Realizing the imminent danger, Mr. Lu swiftly dropped the drone’s remote control and urgently shouted at the family to head ashore. Initially confused, they quickly understood as the mother heeded Mr. Lu’s calls and frantically called her children to safety.

Without hesitation, Mr. Lu leaped into the water to assist the struggling family. During the rescue, one of the children lost a shoe, prompting Mr. Lu to quickly retrieve it. Safely reaching the shore, the group narrowly escaped as the area they had been playing in moments before was engulfed by the rushing floodwaters.

Expressing gratitude, the children’s mother acknowledged the dire consequences that could have befallen them had it not been for Mr. Lu’s immediate intervention. She stated, “Thankfully, he was there to help, otherwise, it could have turned into a disaster.” Mr. Lu humbly responded, saying his actions were simply what anyone would do to help those in need.

Two days after the incident, Mr. Lu shared the heroic rescue video online. He hopes to raise awareness among parents and children about the dangers of swimming in such ravines, emphasizing the risk of accidents when water levels rise suddenly upstream.

Lu Tao, 33 years old and a local farmer, is known for his hobby of aerial photography using drones. Relating his experience, Mr. Lu recalled, “The situation was critical, and I didn’t have time to think. I just wanted to save them as quickly as possible. Although they couldn’t hear me initially, I rushed to meet them as soon as I dropped the drone’s remote control.”

His selfless act of bravery has inspired many across China and serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and caution during times of heavy rains and flash floods.

