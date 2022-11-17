Home News Drones and thermal imaging cameras for the Treviso local police against home burglaries
Drones and thermal imaging cameras for the Treviso local police against home burglaries

Drones and thermal imaging cameras for the Treviso local police against home burglaries

State-of-the-art technology to combat home burglaries. Once again this year the Treviso Local Police Command has started checks with a specific drone equipped with infrared optics and a mobile thermal imaging camera to flush out those who use the dark to break into homes.

“With the arrival of solar time it is known that the risk of thefts in homes increases especially after 5pm”, highlights the commander of the Local Police of Treviso, Andrea Gallo. «For this reason, targeted services have also begun this year using the drone and a mobile thermal imaging camera, a sort of camera that scans dark areas in search of sources that give off heat like people’s bodies».

Furthermore, thanks to the infrared drone, which can read the page of a book at a height of 800 meters, the Local Police managed to intercept two people who were moving completely in the dark a few days ago, looking around suspiciously.

“Both were stopped and identified by a patrol supporting that of the pilots,” adds Gallo. “It is a very effective prevention service: the citizens themselves approach the sight of the patrol, expressing appreciation for these new techniques used to combat thefts”.

The more traditional prevention services remain alongside the technologies: «All the patrols on duty in the afternoon and evening have planned checkpoints, especially in the neighborhoods to intercept cars driving around for no particular reason or to identify those who circulate in the various areas without being a resident. In the month of October, 390 people were checked as part of the urban security checks against theft”.

And to report any crimes suffered, in addition to the complaint, it is possible to send a report aimed at mapping through the TrevisoSicura app, information that will then be managed by the Judicial Police Unit.

