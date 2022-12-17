Drones in flight to defend the territory, to counter illegal dumping and the illegal disposal of waste, especially in urban and suburban areas: Italy and Israel have signed an agreement and Puglia is at the forefront of research and development new project “Drone-Tech”. In the field, there are the Aerospace Technological District and the University of Bari, for research activities, and the Airport Test Bed of Grottaglie, the site in the Tarantino airport where new remotely piloted aircraft are tested, for means tests.

It is a novelty in the aeronautical field that could also find application in the “smart city” program in Bari. This is how the industrial, scientific and technological cooperation agreement signed between Italy and Israel continues: Israeli companies operating in the drone sector and the Technological District aerospace launch the new Drone-Tech project, which was approved as part of the 2022 Industrial Call – industrial, scientific and technological cooperation agreement between Italy and Israel – and will be carried out in collaboration between the DTA and the University of Bari for the Italy, and High Lander Aviation and Sightec for Israel. The goal is “to build a commercial solution to reduce illegal waste dumping, based on drones and artificial intelligence technologies”.

“It is an experimental project – explain the Dta -, which presents itself as a further development of the “Drone Living Lab” of Bari and of the activities carried out in the Airport Test Bed of Grottaglie”: initiatives that have been illustrated in the demonstrations of the “Drones Beyond” , at the Fiera del Levante, last November. “The consolidation of our collaboration with Israeli partners helps us to stay close to the highest levels of innovation and allows us to strengthen collaborations with a country that represents world excellence in the field of drones”, said the president of the DTA Joseph Acierno.

Drone-Tech – as communicated by the Farnesina – is one of the two initiatives in Italy recently admitted to funding, following the decision by the Italian-Israeli Joint Commission regarding the Call for the collection of joint research projects 2022 last February, born on the basis of the international cooperation agreement. Drones are finding more and more space in the industrial field and in the monitoring and control of the territory. In this case, the use of particular types of unmanned aircraft is being tested to identify illegal dumps in the city and in the peri-urban areas. Drones will be used for image acquisition; we will study “applications based on artificial intelligence for the automatic recognition of accumulations” and “an innovative air service performed with drones capable of providing users with information on the location and type of accumulations”.

These checks are carried out today through camera traps or by personnel on the ground, with difficulties due to the slowness of the times and the costs. “The use of drones – it is explained – will make it possible to automatically monitor large territorial areas in much shorter times and with much lower costs. The use of artificial intelligence, which exploits the data collected with special airborne sensors, will instead make it possible to identify and recognize the type of accumulations, making removal operations more effective and efficient. Operators will therefore have an effective and efficient tool to promptly identify the areas at risk, the size of the phenomenon and to simplify and accelerate the procedures for restoring the places” . The problem of abandoned waste is relevant in urban and peripheral areas. “The project continues in the effort to strengthen and internationalize the knowledge and skills that the DTA is capitalizing on in the experimentation of innovative services with drones for the Bari Smart City – it was clarified – and brings the Israeli aerospace system, one of the most advanced and dynamic in the world, to the Apulian one, to generate new opportunities for the development of skills and new forms of entrepreneurship”. Born in a collaboration that the DTA started with the Indi program, Israeli National Drone Initiative, the project was prepared thanks to the agreement between the DTA and the Municipality of Bari within the Drone Living Lab. It includes an experimental phase that will allow to verify the operating conditions of Bvlos (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) type flights in urban and peri-urban areas and to develop artificial intelligence methodologies for faster and more effective data management and analysis.