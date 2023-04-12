Risk. The overflight on private property is illegal if it does not comply with the established distance. Citizens must report if they see drones.

In the valleys of Quito, the neighbors warn about the presence of these artifacts. Criminals use them to gather information to then steal. Learn how to act in these cases.

In an urbanization in Valle de Los Chillos, in eastern Quito, a neighbor sends a message to the housing complex’s chat with an alert: “There is a drone flying over our complex.” Another neighbor replies: “turn on the lights on the upper floors and start recording them”.

It is not the only alert. There are more and more residents, especially in the valleys of Los Chillos, Tumbaco and Cumbayá, who have seen these technological devices flying over their homes, despite the fact that this is prohibited and constitutes a violation of privacy (see relative note).

Los drones They can be used to commit crimes because they have built-in cameras. When they fly near a house, they can obtain high-detail images of any little-monitored point. Criminals use these devices to obtain useful information for their robberies. This way they can know if the houses are inhabited, times of entry and exit, access roads and other security details.

This is how residents of a complex located in the La Armenia sector denounce it, that weeks after drones flew over their space, the complex was assaulted. After that, the drones did not come back.

signal jammers

Lieutenant Colonel Fernando Quiroga, commander of the Tumbaco Police district, points out that drones cannot fly a few meters away from a property. “In the event that some type of device is on your property, community can purchase signal jammers and immediately downgrade these objects that fly over the airspace of people’s homes”.

Buying an inhibitor does not require permits and can be done through security companies or online “because you are protecting the security of your home.”

The most practical thing – advises Quiroga – is that all the members of an urbanization agree to acquire it, but that they also have mechanisms for organization and citizen complaints; such as, for example, community chats and permanent communication with the Police.

“If you see, not only drones, but strange cars, motorcycles, suspicious people, alert your neighbors and call the Police,” Quiroga says, adding that they should be informed because, at the moment, they do not have any complaints about drones.

guard rotation

Quiroga points out that in urbanizations and housing complexes it is necessary for the guards to periodically pass trust tests. “So that the guards are not contaminating themselves and giving out information,” he says. Another measure is to rotate staff. “The private guardian has privileged information about the groups.”

For those who do not have guards, one measure would be to install security cameras, through a private security company.

Beware of income

A security measure is that home delivery services, whether food or other items, do not enter the sets.

“Sometimes, because we are too lazy to not walk a bit towards the checkpoint, we allow strangers to enter and obtain information about the houses and inhabitants,” he adds.

Drone owners must have registration

The General Directorate of Civil Aviation issued the Regulations for the Operation of Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) better known as drones. The document was issued in 2020 and applies to the aircraft whose maximum takeoff weight is greater than 0.25 kilograms and less than or equal to 150 kilograms.

The norm obliges the owners of the drones to register your aircraft and take out insurance to cover damages caused to third parties as a result of their flight activities.

The regulation establishes that drones may not be operated in the vicinity of aerodromes, State security zones, heliports, intangible zones or private properties.

The minimum distance to approach these controlled airspaces is 9 kilometers. The maximum flight height, according to the document, is 400 feet (122 meters), on the ground, and that the hours allowed to operate are between “sunrise and sunset”, and in adequate weather conditions to be visible.

See all the regulations HERE

El robo a personas y a domicilios en el distrito Tumbaco se ha incrementado este 2023.

Drones también sobrevuelan urbanizaciones que han sido asaltadas en zonas de Guayas, como Samborondón