Drop in food prices in the public market of Santa Marta

On a tour of the Santa Marta public market, THE REPORTER He spoke with several local merchants to find out the current situation of basic food prices.

The testimonials reveal that, despite the presence of some products with slightly high costs, the general tendency is to the decrease of the pricesa reflection of the difficult economic situation in the region.

According to one of the sellers, grateful for this situation, various products of the family basket have experienced a reduction in their prices. “Thank God, we have seen a notable drop in the cost of potatoes, chives, white onion, lettuce and paprika,” he said. These foods, essential in the daily diet, have decreased in value, partly relieving the pockets of consumers.

On the other hand, another trader pointed out that tomato is currently at $1,000 per pound, while carrots, which were previously at $2,000, have dropped to $1,500. However, the ‘guineo verde’ or green banana, emblematic product of the region, has experienced an increase in its value, reaching $28,000 for a bale of 100 units.

As for meats, prices have also shown variations. Roast is currently trading at $12,000 a pound, rib eye at $8,000 a pound, and tailbone at $8,500 a pound. These fluctuations can influence the purchasing decisions of consumers, who look for more affordable options.



Some merchants mentioned that this decrease in prices is due to the difficult economic situation facing the regionwhich has led to a low demand and reduced profit margins. Given the lack of commercial movement, sellers are forced to adjust prices to encourage sales and avoid losses.

