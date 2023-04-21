Home » Drosten attests Germany hybrid immunity
News

Drosten attests Germany hybrid immunity

by admin
Drosten attests Germany hybrid immunity

The Charité professor emphasized that the pandemic is not over because the omicron variant is mild. «Omikron is not mild. It’s just a public misrepresentation,” he said drosten. “What puts us in a better position is vaccination in particular and then the possibility of finally being able to infect ourselves on the basis of vaccination without dying.” The so-called hybrid immunity protects perfectly against severe courses. Hybrid immunity is when a person is both vaccinated and infected, or has recovered.

See also  Possible union between CamComercio and Unirosario advances to improve Cesar's competitiveness

You may also like

Doppelganger debate – dispute between Kiev and Moscow...

The “Gordo” boasted his membership in the gang...

An opportunity for a participatory health reform in...

Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning participates in Western Pacific...

Video: Full trains after the end of the...

Christian Guevara denies opposition media

Tolima fell at home 2 by 1 against...

Kühnert does not publish his vote on Berliner...

Cuenca will have its first Narrative Biennial

Colombian councilman was captured in New York for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy