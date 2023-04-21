Drosten attests Germany hybrid immunity

The Charité professor emphasized that the pandemic is not over because the omicron variant is mild. «Omikron is not mild. It’s just a public misrepresentation,” he said drosten. “What puts us in a better position is vaccination in particular and then the possibility of finally being able to infect ourselves on the basis of vaccination without dying.” The so-called hybrid immunity protects perfectly against severe courses. Hybrid immunity is when a person is both vaccinated and infected, or has recovered.