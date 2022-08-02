Home News Drought and tourism, closed showers and eco-sustainable beaches: this is how operators face water scarcity
News

Drought and tourism, closed showers and eco-sustainable beaches: this is how operators face water scarcity

by admin
Drought and tourism, closed showers and eco-sustainable beaches: this is how operators face water scarcity

“Save water, take a shower with a friend”, he urged Mae West. An advice that never seems wise as in these days. The drought is gripping the country and the storms of the last few days have served very little. Agriculture pays the highest price, of course. But how is the tourism sector facing the shortage of the precious liquid, while from North to South mayors issue more or less severe ordinances to limit beach showers and other “unnecessary” uses?

In Liguria, no showers on the beach

Liguria is one of the most affected regions,

See also  The Municipal Foreign Affairs Office held a study (expanded) meeting of the theoretical study center group of the party group

You may also like

The war in Ukraine reopens the nuclear arms...

Jiangsu issued the “Decision of the Jiangsu Provincial...

Elections 2022, news on the Government of today...

Xiamen Airlines “No Warning” Adjusts Flight Flow Control...

Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine: Innovate the service...

Former governor Illy: “Monestier was frank, he told...

From the new decree Aid to the privatization...

When one hundred is not enough. The ten...

Less clams, more amberjacks. The warmer sea changes...

Beijing added 1 new case after the entry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy