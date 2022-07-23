It was talked about in the city council, the vineyards at risk Councilor Chiaro: “We will write to the Piedmont Region”

caluso

The resumption of the focus on the environment, urgently requested during the council meeting last Wednesday by the Caluso minority group for a common future, was welcomed by the majority starting from the drought problem, which is putting a strain on crops and the Erbaluce vineyards of the “city of wine”.

“We need – underlined the group leader Davide Motto – a future environmental intervention plan regarding the lack of water”. The deputy mayor and councilor for agriculture Luca Chiaro recalled what has been done so far: “In addition to the measures implemented by the Consortium of the canal for the irrigation of the fields, we are preparing, in agreement with the agricultural sector organizations, a letter to be sent to Piedmont Region to ask for exceptional measures to save the agricultural economy of our territory, primarily suited to viticulture. These include the design for the construction of water basins ».

The discussion on other serious environmental issues noted by the minority directors was postponed to September.

«The problems continue in the ecological islands, with frequent abandonment of waste – adds councilor Gianna Scapino – while there are areas to be cleaned up and trees to be pruned with large branches that risk ending up on the roads. Critical issues also in the cemetery in the area of ​​the old-fashioned underground tombs ».

We will talk about it again in September for the focus on culture and sport: another sore point of the country that has not witnessed any kind of programming by the Municipality for years, apart from the promotional initiatives of the Pro loco.

“We are driven – insists Motto – by the increasingly urgent need for cultural aggregation centers, the lack of new and innovative cultural policies aimed at the entire population, the comparison with associations operating in the cultural and sports fields to start collaborations useful to increase offers for young people and families, and the implementation of a regulated plan for the use of the spaces by the associations in light of the rejection of the project to renovate the municipal sports facilities that have not been admitted to the Pnrr ranking ».

Factual needs of a “dull” country, to which the councilor for culture, sport and tourism, Roberto Podio has always responded by hiding behind the pretext of a lack of resources. –