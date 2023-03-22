The call is aimed at all “water users”, but above all at agriculture, the state announced in a broadcast on Wednesday. The step was taken to avoid bottlenecks in the drinking water supply and to conserve water resources in the country and in the neighboring provinces and regions, it said.
It was emphasized that the “awareness of the value of the currently sparsely available, vital resource water” should be increased among the population and sharpened for the “careful use of water”. In addition to agriculture, the ordinance is aimed in particular at everyone who owns or manages gardens or parks. Any kind of technical snowmaking is also prohibited with immediate effect.
more on the subject
“Every drop of water counts”: Farmers hope for rain
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.