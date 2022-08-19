Since July, the Yangtze River Basin has continued to experience high temperatures and little rainfall, resulting in severe drought. According to the Ministry of Water Resources of the People’s Republic of China , in general, the most severe meteorological drought since 1961 occurred in the Yangtze River Basin. The 6 provinces (cities) of Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi and Anhui suffered 12.32 million mu of arable land and 830,000 people. , 160,000 large livestock were affected by the drought and water supply. Under the continuous drought, the lake area of ​​two freshwater lakes, Poyang Lake and Dongting Lake, is also shrinking rapidly.

According to a release from the Ministry of Water Resources,At present, the water levels of the main stream of the Yangtze River and Dongting Lake and Poyang Lake are 4.85-6.13 meters lower than the same period of the previous year. The water levels of the river sections below the Shacheng District of Jingzhou and the two lakes are the lowest in the same period in history. three out of three.

According to the data of Jiangxi Provincial Department of Water Resources,As of 10:00 on August 18, the area of ​​the Tongjiang water body in Poyang Lake was 737 square kilometers, 2,203 square kilometers less than the same period last year, and only a quarter of the normal level.

As of 10:00 on the 18th,The water level of Xingzi Station, the iconic hydrological station of Poyang Lake, is 10.12 meters, which is less than half of the historical high water level of 22.63 meters.

Since August 6, Poyang Lake has entered the dry season ahead of schedule, becoming the earliest year for Poyang Lake to enter the dry season since records began in 1951, 69 days earlier than the average dry season from 2003 to 2021.

Dongting Lake fell below the low water level on August 4, the earliest since 1971.

Since July, the precipitation in the Yangtze River Basin has been 4.5% lower than the same period of the previous year, the lowest in history since 1961.

The number of high-temperature days in most areas of the basin exceeded 20 days, in the middle and lower reaches of the country for more than 30 days, and in some counties, there were more than 20 consecutive drier days, including more than 40 consecutive drier days in Hunan.

At present, the water storage of reservoirs in Sichuan, Chongqing and Anhui is 10% lower than the same period of the previous year, 70 small and medium-sized reservoirs are below the dead water level, and 110 are operating close to the dead water level.

At present, the soil in most areas of the basin is slightly deficient in soil moisture. Among them, 1/3 of the counties in Sichuan, Chongqing, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, and Jiangxi provinces (cities) lack moderate or higher soil moisture, and 1/10 of the counties are severely deficient in soil moisture. moisture.

Liu Zhiyu, deputy director of the Information Center of the Ministry of Water Resources, analyzed that under the background of global warming, affected by the continuous La Niña event, since July this year, the subtropical high in the western Pacific has been larger in area and stronger in intensity, and its location is west to north. Under the control of submerged airflow, the entire Yangtze River Basin continued to have high temperature and little rainfall. The main rivers and lakes in the basin were significantly less inflow and the water level was significantly lower, resulting in a drought that was rarely seen in the same period for many years.

It is expected that before the end of August, the overall precipitation and water inflow in the Yangtze River Basin will still be low, and it is expected that precipitation and water inflow in most areas in the middle and lower reaches may continue to be low in September.the drought situation in Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi and other places may further develop, and the water storage situation of the reservoirs in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River is severe.