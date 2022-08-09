ALPAGO. The drought emergency continues to give no respite. Although the storms of recent days have led to a minimum water supply in the mountain springs, the levels of water available in the plants managed by Bim Gsp continue to drastically decrease, especially in Alpago, one of the areas most at risk of serious water shortage. Here, in fact, from Saturday 6 August the night rationing resumed in the Villanova locality, scheduled in the time slot between 22 and 6, and from today, Tuesday 9, the supplies with the tankers of Gsp and the fire brigade resumed in the local reservoirs. These are indispensable measures to allow the storage tanks to recharge adequately and ensure, during the day, stability in the supply to users. An extremely fragile balance, however, which at the moment supports the daily demand but which could soon be compromised with the expected peak in tourist presences and second homes. It is therefore important that all users limit withdrawals to the strictly necessary and to human and sanitary use only.

In parallel, in recent weeks, Bim Gsp has initiated the authorization process for the reuse, as a matter of urgency, of two disused intake works located near the Caotes spring. Iter which also provided for analytical sampling of the Ulss to ascertain the quality of the water and whose results were favorable. The definitive go-ahead is now awaited by the bodies in charge.

And it is precisely from Villanova di Farra d’Alpago that the search for leaks along the local water network started yesterday. The activity, which will last about three weeks, will involve the aqueduct systems connected to the Caotes and Venal springs, on which not only fractions of the municipality of Ponte nelle Alpi (Quantin, Col di Cugnan and Losego) but also large areas of the Alpago depend (Farra, Pieve, Puos in the municipality of Alpago and Lavina, Soralavina and Borsoi in Tambre). The distribution network will be investigated and monitored, inch by inch, thanks to specific and sophisticated instruments: the research will allow not only the punctual detection of hidden breakages, therefore not visible on the surface, but also the timely repair. To carry out the activity, the operational teams of Bim Gsp and the firm Tae of Rovereto, specialist in the sector.

The research will then move to the Municipality of Ponte nelle Alpi, along the aqueduct system that feeds a large part of the municipal territory, in particular along the section of the distribution network connected to the Arsiè spring, on which the Casan, Paiane areas depend. Soccher and Lizzona, where nocturnal rationing has never been suspended to date.

“Unfortunately, the downpours of recent days have not changed the general situation of water deficit”, explains Attilio Sommavilla, president of Bim Gsp, “have given minimal and momentary relief to our springs, but have not stopped the general drop in water that we continue to register in all our plants. The Venal and Caotes springs, in particular, still have little water available. It is therefore essential to limit user withdrawals and use them solely for hygienic-sanitary and food uses, because peaks or excesses can compromise the general balance. In parallel, in recent weeks, we have intensified the search and repair of losses, employing all our technical operational teams and giving top priority to this type of operation. The numbers speak for themselves: if in 2021 alone the interventions carried out were about 1400, in the first seven months of 2022 we are already at 950 completed. About 300 are planned, but the number is destined to grow: of these, at least half involve private connections, therefore by the end user “. And he concludes: “The punctual interventions that we carry out daily are only the final part of the activity we have implemented: the interconnections between aqueducts play a strategic role, partly already implemented with temporary bypasses and partly to be strengthened and made definitive in the short period”.