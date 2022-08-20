Climate change is aggravating the long list of crises that plague Europe. Another heat wave has hit France and the British Isles, and the continent faces an increasingly severe drought, with severe consequences for energy security, food prices, trade flows and biodiversity.

Drought warnings now affect two thirds of the territory of the European Union. According to the latest map of the European Drought Observatory, 47 per cent of the Union is at alert level and 17 per cent at alert level, the most serious. On the other side of the Channel, the British government has officially declared a state of drought in much of the country. In south-east England there has been no significant rainfall for five months.

It is still unclear to what extent drought is caused by climate change. Poor water management can be a factor. But higher temperatures play a role, for example by increasing evaporation and altering the trend of atmospheric pressure. Scientists predict that the Mediterranean and Western Europe will face an increasing risk of drought as the planet warms. “It is very difficult to understand how much climate change is amplifying this particular event,” explains Justin Sheffield, who teaches hydrology at the University of Southampton in the UK. “But the temperatures definitely have an effect.”

Across Europe, a scorching summer – part of a clear warming trend – is drying up rivers and soils weakened by an unusually dry winter and spring. The effects are being felt on several sectors already under pressure.

Intense heat and drought hit the energy system hard, worsening a situation that was already worrying due to the gas crisis and soaring energy prices.

Low water levels in rivers and lakes slow down hydroelectric power plants. According to Glenn Rickson of the consulting firm S&P Global, in the second quarter of 2022, hydroelectric power generation in Western Europe fell by 20 percent compared to the average. In France and Spain, reservoirs were at their lowest in the last two decades in July, adds Rickson. The situation is particularly difficult in Italy, where Enel has had to close many of its plants, as the engineer Francesco Fornari admitted. Norway could limit energy exports to other European countries after the government, under pressure from energy prices, decided to prioritize the restoration of reservoirs over electricity generation. See also Urban green, the lame “green new deal” of Treviso: municipal projects stopped, there is only the private sector

Less water means warmer rivers, and this compromises the cooling systems of nuclear power plants. The main French electricity company, the EDF, was forced to reduce the production of energy deriving from nuclear power due to the increase in the temperature of the rivers. In Switzerland, one of the three nuclear power plants had to cut production.

Supply limitations, coupled with the increased demand due to the need to turn on air conditioners, contribute to further increase in energy prices, which in France and Germany have reached new records. “It’s a complex energy crisis,” Sheffield explains of the combination of drought, heat and the aftermath of the war in Ukraine.

Falling water levels in major European rivers also create problems for companies that depend on waterways for transport and cooling.

The low level of the Rhine, a crucial artery connecting Switzerland and the industrial heart of Germany to the North Sea, is hindering the transport of components, coal and other goods.

“Low water levels reduce the ability of boats to carry raw materials and finished products along the river, creating further disruption in the distribution chain,” reads a Moody’s report on the damage suffered by chemical companies in the region.

The water level recorded by the Kaub monitoring station, one of the critical points in navigation of the Rhine, is considered low when it drops below 130 centimeters. In recent days it did not reach 46. If it were to go below 40 centimeters, the passage would become very difficult for most boats.

The suffocating heat is burning agricultural crops across the Union

The effects of a transport disruption on the Rhine would affect the entire European economy at a time when the war in Ukraine and the long wave of the pandemic are pushing the continent to the brink of recession.

The energy company Uniper has announced that the production of two coal plants – which according to the German government's plans should help avoid a possible energy crisis in the winter – will be affected by supply problems. Chemical giant BASF has warned that a cut in production cannot be ruled out. Transportation costs are skyrocketing. In Switzerland, where much of the oil arrives via the Rhine, the cost of fuel has risen.

Water heating can also be lethal to fish. In July, hundreds of fish died in Austria’s Zicksee lake, drained by the heat. Similar incidents occurred in Spain, France and Germany.

Even on land, European fauna is in trouble. French environmental associations have raised the alarm about the consequences of the heat for birds, while a Bavarian organization has warned that hedgehogs are at risk of starvation because the worms they feed on dig deeper and deeper into the ground in search of moisture. .

Many species fail to adapt “to extreme events such as the ones we are witnessing,” explains Sergiy Moroz of the European environmental bureau.

The ongoing fires on the continent, which spread more easily in hot and drought conditions, are wiping out large tracts of forest, destroying wildlife habitats and releasing large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

According to the Spanish NGO Seo birdlife, the fires in the Doñana national park could affect up to 77 endangered species. In total, Spain lost an area equivalent to twice the territory of Singapore in the first seven months of 2022, while France lost at least fifty thousand hectares.

The effects of heat, drought and wildfires on biodiversity come at a time when scientists are warning that species decline is proceeding at unprecedented speed, a phenomenon that could have devastating consequences for the food chain.

The suffocating heat is also burning crops across the European Union. Farmers speak of painful losses. In July, the European Commission’s Joint Research Center warned that heat and drought could reduce yields, predicting an 8 to 9 percent decline in maize, sunflower and soybean production.

In Germany, growers say the grain harvest will fall by 10 percent. In France, the fourth largest exporter of this cereal in the world, the ministry of agriculture expects a 4% reduction in the soft wheat crop and 14% in the durum wheat crop compared to 2021. Belgian farmers report that potato crops and beans are “sunburned”, while Romanian maize exporters expect a loss of up to 35 percent of production due to drought.

In Italy, the drought has dried up the rice fields, and losses of 30 percent are expected. In many southern European countries, olive oil producers have also been affected. The continent's prestigious wine industry is in trouble: in Spain and France, sunburned vines will produce fewer grapes than usual.

French farmers also report that the pastures needed to feed the animals are drying up, compromising the production of milk, butter and cream, as reported by Cniel, the national organization of the dairy sector. Honey production is in crisis in eastern Hungary.

The damage to European agriculture coincides with a period in which the world food supply is in crisis and prices are soaring.

Spanish agriculture minister Luis Planas said the cost of vegetable oil, which has already risen due to the war in Ukraine and its effects on sunflower crops, will remain high if Spain’s olive harvest falls short of expectations.

The effects of heat on transport, energy and agriculture are driving up bills and commodity prices, contributing to rising inflation and threatening to fuel public discontent ahead of several major elections scheduled for the fall . During the summer there has already been a wave of strikes due to price increases.

In Spain the Asaja farmers’ organization has announced protests for September, stressing that inflation and the drop in production caused by drought are creating an unsustainable situation for farmers.

In France, a recent poll indicates that around 80 percent of the population is worried about heat and drought, and 70 percent (including half of President Emmanuel Macron’s supporters) believe the government is not doing enough to counter the crisis. climatic. The executive said the ongoing drought is the worst ever seen in the country. In several places the course of the Loire is reduced to a trickle, while 93 French regions have imposed restrictions on the use of water and more than one hundred inhabited centers have no access to drinking water.

In the coming weeks the rain could bring some relief, but after so many months (and in some cases years) without rainfall, drought is now a deep-rooted phenomenon.