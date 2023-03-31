news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRENTO, MARCH 30 – The prolonged drought is putting some particularly delicate ecosystems in crisis, such as that of Lake Tovel, in Trentino, known for the presence of a particular algae which until the 1960s tinged the water red . The unusual drop in the water level, together with the absence of snow cover and winter ice, has exposed a large surface of the seabed.

In recent days – we learn – the supervisory bodies and forest custody register a significant transit of pedestrians and hikers, who go as far as the surface usually covered by water, now dry. This behavior, combined with the effects of the climate, could damage the delicate balance of the seabed.

The Adamello Brenta Natural Park, in addition to inviting hikers to pay particular attention to the delicate lake ecosystem, avoiding leaving the indicated paths, has written a letter to the Municipality of Ville d’Anaunia, to the Asuc of Tuenno, to the provincial Agency for protection of the environment and various departments of the Province of Trento to launch an environmental communication and education campaign, involving the media. (HANDLE).