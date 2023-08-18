Drought Threatens Rio Grande: Farmers Warned of Impending Water Shortage

Drought Conditions Threaten Rio Grande, Endangered Fish

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, USA — The Rio Grande River, one of North America’s longest rivers, is once again facing a severe water shortage as ongoing lack of rain and high temperatures continue to plague the region. Water managers in central New Mexico issued a warning on Thursday, alerting farmers who rely on the river that supplies will run out in the coming weeks.

Last year, stretches of the Rio Grande in the Albuquerque area dried out due to similar conditions, and it seems history may repeat itself this year. To address the situation, water resource managers and biologists from the Mid-Rio Grande Conservation District and Office of Reclamation are working to mitigate the impact on the chamizal carp, a small endangered native fish.

Water users in the mid-Rio Grande region have been notified to expect changes in water availability and distribution schedules in the coming days. The conservation district began releasing water from the San Juan-Chama Project earlier this month to meet higher irrigation demand. However, due to lower than expected river flow, officials anticipate the project’s water to run out before August 23. From that point forward, water distribution will rely solely on the natural flow of the river until the fall.

Jason Casuga, director of the irrigation district, acknowledged the challenges the lack of rain presents, particularly since water storage for summer drawdowns is not possible. He emphasized their commitment to working with users in the central Rio Grande Valley to distribute whatever water remains.

To address the declining water levels, the Reclamation Office plans to release supplementary water in coordination with the irrigation district and the Federal Fish and Wildlife Service. The aim is to target specific areas of the river where chamizal carp are known to inhabit and manage the rate of desiccation.

This is not the first time the Rio Grande has faced such dire conditions. In 2022, the river dried up in Albuquerque for the first time in four decades. Over the past two decades, the Office of Reclamation has released around 700,000 acre-feet (863 billion liters) of water along the mid-Rio Grande to support endangered species.

The chamizal chub, on the endangered species list since 1994, faces numerous challenges beyond the drought. With the river’s infrastructure developments over the years, including reservoirs, bypasses, and channels, the chub’s habitat has been significantly reduced to only 7% of its historical range. This underscores the importance of addressing both water scarcity and habitat preservation to ensure the survival of this species.

As the Rio Grande and its inhabitants continue to face these challenges, stakeholders and conservationists remain vigilant in their efforts to protect one of North America’s vital waterways and the endangered species that call it home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

