Home » Drought: Water withdrawal from rivers and lakes prohibited – Ruhr area – news
News

Drought: Water withdrawal from rivers and lakes prohibited – Ruhr area – news

by admin
Drought: Water withdrawal from rivers and lakes prohibited – Ruhr area – news

Ban applies until the end of November

“With falling water levels, the habitat conditions for aquatic organisms are increasingly deteriorating,” says the Arnsberg district government. She assumes that the situation will not improve in the next few weeks. The ban is therefore expected to remain in place until the end of November.

The strict rules do not yet apply to the Lippe because the water level there is not that critical. But here, too, the district government asks that only little water be taken in order to protect the animals and plants in the river.

Further bans in NRW

In the district of Viersen, too, it is now forbidden to pump water from rivers, streams and lakes. The district threatens a fine of up to 50,000 euros in the event of a violation. The problems result from the “drought of the last few weeks, but also in the long term from the dry previous years,” says the district.

In the district of Coesfeld, the ban on taking water from the bodies of water has been in effect since mid-June. There is also a corresponding general decree in the Oberberg district with the exception of the Agger and the Wupper. “Even if there is rain for a short time, the situation will not improve so quickly. That’s why we have to ensure that the waters are not additionally polluted,” says the environmental department head of the Oberberg district, Frank Herhaus.

Also last year it was already forbidden to pump out water from many rivers, streams and lakes in North Rhine-Westphalia.

You may also like

Venezuelan government offers help to Uruguay for its...

Petro and Lula met in Leticia

Citizens of India will suffer directly from Uniform...

The right in coalition would govern in Spain

Interest in justice – more applications than jobs

Saudi Arabia’s War on Dangerous Captagon Continues: Report

Decomposed Body Found in Juarez City Stream; Investigation...

Enrique Gómez points out that President Petro has...

Hubei Public Security Organs Crack Down on Crimes...

Deposit for bottles is not part of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy