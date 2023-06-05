Drug and arms trafficking, 25 arrests in Italy and Europe – Calabria

news-txt”>

An operation is underway by the Provincial Command of Catanzaro of the Guardia di Finanza for the execution on the national territory and in some European countries of 25 precautionary measures against as many people accused of having been part of a criminal organization that allegedly managed a international arms and drug trafficking.

The operation, coordinated by the DDA of Catanzaro, is carried out, in particular, in Germany and Belgium, with the collaboration of the police forces of the two countries, of the Scico and with the support of Europol.