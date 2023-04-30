Drug dealer arrested and tried, a complaint for induction into prostitution

LOCAL POLICE – Territorial control activities. Deputy mayor Lodi: “Body capable of arresting and participating in complex actions. The battle for security does not stop for an instant”





Drug dealer arrested by agents of the Terre Estensi Local Police and tried this morning with a very direct rite after spending the night in the security cell of the via Tassoni command. The man (a drug dealer of Nigerian origins) taken into custody by the staff of the Anti-Degradation Unit during a service in civilian clothes carried out in the evening in the section of the walls of via Belvedere, has negotiated a sentence – with sentence suspended at the end of the ritual – to 6 months of imprisonment in addition to a fine of 1400 euros.

“The agents of the local police – comments the deputy mayor delegated to security Nicholas Lodi – prove to be decisive and incisive in operations to protect security throughout the city. With the investments in equipment and personnel that the Administration has carried out over the last few years, the corps is finally able to participate in complex actions and to arrest those who commit crimes and bring about degradation in Ferrara. Thanks to the commander Claudio Rimondi and to all his men, active protagonists of the change of the Local Police and of the capillary control of all the areas of the city and the hamlets. Always very high guard in contrasting any type of criminal phenomenon, our battle for security does not stop for a single moment”.

In this circumstance, the man, resident in Rome but domiciled in Ferrara, was caught in the act while dealing cocaine and giving 0.43 grams to a young Italian resident in the city. The man was arrested after a long foot chase, during which he tried to get rid of 12 doses of cocaine (4.80 grams) which he hid in his mouth by throwing them in the middle of some hedges. The substance was recovered thanks to the sniffing of the sniffing dogs supplied to the Cinophile Nucleus. Also seized 490 euros in small denomination banknotes that the pusher, with specific precedents for the same crime, carried with him.

In recent days, a 73-year-old resident in the province of Padua has also ended up in trouble, identified and reported by local police officers on charges of inducing prostitution against a minor allegedly being lured in Ferrara, who, after compliments on her beauty, money would be offered in exchange for sexual intercourse. The complaint was triggered after the report of the minor’s friends, who intercepted a passing Local Police car, claiming help. The alleged perpetrator was therefore referred to the Judicial Authority and will now have to answer for the crime of inducing prostitution.

