Drug driver fled after the accident on foot on the freeway

A lot comes together for a 23-year-old man from Klagenfurt! He was driving on the A2 southern autobahn early Tuesday afternoon. Officials from the state transport department were just carrying out checks there. Then they noticed the car because of the “unsafe driving behavior”. The driver was asked to stop the car. Instead, however, he sped away at excessive speed.

At the level of the Velden-West motorway exit, he touched the traffic control walls. The car was so badly damaged that it was no longer drivable. The 23-year-old then jumped out of the car and continued his escape on foot across the freeway. His passenger, an 18-year-old from Villach, also left the accident car. However, he was immediately arrested by officials

Doesn’t have a driver’s license

In the course of an initiated manhunt, the fugitive from Klagenfurt was stopped and arrested a short time later by officers from the Velden police station. As it turned out, he was under the influence of drugs. Several narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia as well as ammunition for a CO2 handgun were found and seized in the car.

The driver’s license could not be taken from the 23-year-old because he does not have a valid driver’s license. Both men will face administrative and criminal charges. Nobody was injured in the dangerous action.