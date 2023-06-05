“Drug legalization would end violence in Colombia”: Petro

President Gustavo Petro has been insistent on changing the anti-drug policy. He has asked for it in various spaces and this Friday he assured that with the legalization of cocaine the violence in Colombia would end.

“Tons of cocaine come out of these seas, we know it. Perhaps one day it will be a legal matter and violence in Colombia would automatically end, but it does not depend on our will,” Petro said during an event with Navy officers.

It is that the president has insisted on the need to give a new direction to the fight against drugs. He has sent his concerns on this issue to the UN, the US government and the Colombian Congress.

The president’s view is that the drug issue must be seen from a public health perspective. In fact, he has described the current model of the fight against drugs as “irrational”.

The president assured his Navy uniforms that, while legalization occurs, “The order is to seize the maximum possible amount of cocaine in the seas, in the ports and in the rivers.”

However, the seizure of cocaine fell by 14% in the first four months of this year, compared to the same period in 2022.

A report from the Ministry of Defense revealed that between January and April of this year, 209 tons of cocaine were seized, while in the same period last year the report was 245 tons seized.