Edirne Provincial Police Department teams do not turn a blind eye to the poison dealers. Taking action within the framework of the fight against drugs Selimiye Police Headquarters officers searched a house. 80 grams of skunk, 1.90 grams methamphetamine44 synthetic pharmaceuticals, 1 unlicensed weapon, 1 ballistic steel vest was seized. Six people at the residence were detained.

Click for Other Current News