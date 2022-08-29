The 27-year-old Dominican was stopped in Viale della Repubblica. He also had 11,000 euros in cash in the pouch

TREVISO. A drug trafficker was arrested in Viale della Repubblica, he had half a kilo of cocaine in his car and almost 11 thousand euros in cash. On Friday, the operation of the mobile team led by Imma Benvenuto started, and led to the arrest of a 27-year-old Dominican, who is suspected of transferring the cocaine and then destining it to shop in the squares of the Veneto.

The police arrested and denounced him for the crime of illicit production, trafficking and possession of narcotic or psychotropic substances. The plainclothes officers stopped the car in Friday afternoon West street, near the intersection with viale Luzzatti. At the checkpoint, the passenger showed some nervousness, which made the officers suspicious. At that point the search began. In the right pocket of his trousers, 10 ova were found cocaine, each wrapped in cling film. Inside the pouch cash for 10,800 euros, of which the 27-year-old was unable to justify the origin.

The search at that point was extended to the car. Inside a shoe in the trunk, another 34 cocaine eggs were found. In all about half a kilo of drugs for a value of 40 thousand euros. At that point, the police officers released the handcuffs on the 27-year-old’s wrists.

Il Dominican he is still resident in the country of origin, but the investigations have reconstructed a network of friendships in the Treviso area on which the trafficker would have relied. The drug was probably not destined for Treviso, but to be distributed to drug dealers in other squares.