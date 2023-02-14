By: Ariel Pena

Given the announcement that President Gustavo Petro will travel to China to spoil the construction of the Metro in Bogotá, he should take advantage and ask the Chinese communist party that governs that nation from Beijing, the legalization of cocaine in the Asian country, having as base the speech delivered by the Colombian president in the 77th General Assembly of the UN, to know what they answer him; It seems that the legalization of drug trafficking is only sought by communists in Western countries according to cultural Marxism.

Because according to the program of cultural Marxism, legalizing drugs corresponds to Western countries, since nations like China would not allow it, that is, with the legalization of drugs it is intended to undermine Western values, through a recipe that is not accepted worldwide. But in addition to making good use of the visit to Beijing and being consistent with his speech at the UN, President Petro can ask the Chinese government to stop using fossil fuels, which cause global warming, also to find out what Beijing responds to on the affair; stressing that China is the largest country polluting the atmosphere with its CO2 emissions.

Important politicians from what they call the left, argue that drug trafficking is not a cause of violence in Colombia, but an effect, as has been outlined by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose nation has annually had close to 31,000 murders at the hands of drug trafficking mafias, because in the first place this scourge is an international crime and, like any business, it obeys the law of supply and demand, so when faced with a situation of violence like the one Colombia is experiencing in several regions because of drug trafficking, there can be no romanticism, since this crime also generates social exclusion.

Like any other crime with which societies live, drug trafficking increases or decreases according to the circumstances, and it will only end until humanity finds a fundamental solution, since it is well known that economic crimes are not only they commit for the pressing needs of the transgressors, but also the greed for money is present in many of them, as has always been fully demonstrated; so that in the fight against drug trafficking, the most that the country can aspire to is to significantly reduce coca crops, just as it happened until 2010, a situation that was altered with the talks in Havana, which prompted the that the areas planted with coca would increase fivefold.

We must not forget that the Marxist guerrillas at the beginning of the 80s took drug trafficking as another form of struggle and that is why the term narco-guerrilla was coined, of which the M-19 was also a part, evoking those armed bands the Bolsheviks at the beginning of the 20th century in Russia who not only committed terrorist acts, but also had brothels to finance the “revolution”, so when it comes to drug trafficking it is very difficult to cast the first stone.

Just as drug trafficking increases social exclusion in Colombia, it would be good if President Gustavo Petro, in accordance with his total peace project, informed us to what extent the political-military conflict generated since the sixties of the last century by the Marxist guerrillas for the seizure of power, increased poverty? In view of the fact that this conflict could have cost the state and society close to 400 billion dollars, resources that would have served to reduce the economic needs of millions of Colombians during all these years.

Other external factors that fall into the violence of drug trafficking in the country are the cartels from other nations, especially the Mexican ones, which, as in any business and in this illegal case, demand from the Colombian cocaine producers the supply required to comply with demand, which is a factor that significantly increases violence.

It must also be added that drug trafficking produces gigantic profits for the international financial sector, which are in the order of hundreds of billions of dollars a year, which they are not going to stop earning right off the bat; so that the leftist theses on drug trafficking as an effect and not as a cause, are part of their political aspirations that with an apparently candid tactic seek to provide solutions to a world problem, for now insoluble, where Colombia is only a part, which resists different forms of violence caused by drug trafficking.

In Colombia, the majority of the political groups that are part of the Historical Pact that governs with Gustavo Petro, have had an undeniable reverence for the Cuban tyrant Fidel Castro (1926-2016), highlighting that the island despot some years ago, following the Marxist-Leninist primer where anything goes to fight the enemy, exalted drug trafficking, saying: “Just as opium was used for the colonial wars in Asia. So nothing more just than the peoples return that action as historical revenge”, which shows that drug trafficking has not been in any way unrelated to the actions of communist armed groups during the armed conflict in the country.

It is useless to resort to simplistic conjectures about the phenomenon of drug trafficking in Colombia, since this is part of a demagogic position in a nation where for more than 50 years the scourge of drugs has permeated different sectors of national life, causing immense tragedies to the population, financing paramilitaries and communist guerrillas for decades.

Therefore, the solution to the scourge of drug trafficking, which has been the cause of the spread of different conflagrations with its dramatic consequences for the Colombian population, is only possible with the conscious cooperation of the international community, and the national government should change its romantic formulation on the subject, which has been expressed in different international settings.