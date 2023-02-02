The articulated work of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through the Specialized Directorate against Drug Trafficking, and the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of the National Police allowed dto set up an illegal network known to take shipments of cocaine hydrochloride through Alta Guajira, which would be made up of members of an indigenous community.

In proceedings carried out in Uribia and Maicao (La Guajira), five people were captured who would be part of this organization, and against those who weigh requirements for the purpose of extradition of a United States District Court for the District of Puerto Rico.

The international petition indicates thatThis structure took advantage of the ease of mobility and access it had in various areas of La Guajira to transfer cargo by land to coastal areas. and send them in speedboats to Caribbean countries and the United States.

Among the people captured is Heller Ramiro Cambar, a former member of the National Police who, while he carried out public functions in the township of Siapana, in Uribia (La Guajira), would have coordinated everything related to the maritime transport of the caches and would be in charge of to maintain contacts with drug trafficking structures in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

The other men who would belong to the illegal network are: Gustavo Rodolfo Uriana Freyle, alias Jadi, alleged collaborator of the aforementioned ringleader; Anderson Rafael Ortiz Mejía, alias Poto; José Francisco Pimienta Mejía, aka Jose Tres Patas; and José Rafael Uriana Freyle, alias Neto. These people are attributed security activities and land transport of cocaine to Alta Guajira.

LThe Prosecutor’s Office will communicate the procedure to the Embassy of the United States in Colombia so that the extradition procedures can be completed in accordance with the legal parameters and terms.