Home News Drug trafficking network made up of indigenous people falls in La Guajira
News

Drug trafficking network made up of indigenous people falls in La Guajira

by admin
Drug trafficking network made up of indigenous people falls in La Guajira

The articulated work of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through the Specialized Directorate against Drug Trafficking, and the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of the National Police allowed dto set up an illegal network known to take shipments of cocaine hydrochloride through Alta Guajira, which would be made up of members of an indigenous community.

In proceedings carried out in Uribia and Maicao (La Guajira), five people were captured who would be part of this organization, and against those who weigh requirements for the purpose of extradition of a United States District Court for the District of Puerto Rico.

The international petition indicates thatThis structure took advantage of the ease of mobility and access it had in various areas of La Guajira to transfer cargo by land to coastal areas. and send them in speedboats to Caribbean countries and the United States.

Among the people captured is Heller Ramiro Cambar, a former member of the National Police who, while he carried out public functions in the township of Siapana, in Uribia (La Guajira), would have coordinated everything related to the maritime transport of the caches and would be in charge of to maintain contacts with drug trafficking structures in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

The other men who would belong to the illegal network are: Gustavo Rodolfo Uriana Freyle, alias Jadi, alleged collaborator of the aforementioned ringleader; Anderson Rafael Ortiz Mejía, alias Poto; José Francisco Pimienta Mejía, aka Jose Tres Patas; and José Rafael Uriana Freyle, alias Neto. These people are attributed security activities and land transport of cocaine to Alta Guajira.

See also  The crossbar of the door falls on his head: 11-year-old boy in hospital in Cagliari

LThe Prosecutor’s Office will communicate the procedure to the Embassy of the United States in Colombia so that the extradition procedures can be completed in accordance with the legal parameters and terms.

You may also like

With popular action, they want the gallery of...

Mbappé will be out for three weeks and...

Year of the Rabbit glutinous rice balls to...

They scam young people with false quotas to...

More than a ton of narcotics have been...

E-cigarettes can cause long-term lung damage

JJ Torres threatens a priest who is building...

Enough already! The femicides of Valentina and María...

For an alleged case of corruption, the Attorney...

There is no revenge against the young

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy