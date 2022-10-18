Home News Drug trafficking, three policemen arrested in Syracuse
Criminal association aimed at drug trafficking. This is the accusation brought against three policemen arrested in Syracuse. Two ended up in prison, the third got house arrest. This is what emerged from the anti-drug investigation of the district anti-mafia Directorate of the Catania Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Syracuse Public Prosecutor’s Office.

House arrest even for a man who does not belong to the police. Among the accusations made for various reasons against the suspects, in addition to the criminal association aimed at drug trafficking: possession and transfer of narcotic and psychotropic substances, corruption, embezzlement and forgery in public deed.

The investigating judge of the Court of Catania has ordered the precautionary custody in prison for Rosario Salemi, 51, already retired; and Giuseppe Iacono, 58, in service at the Polfer in Syracuse; and the preventive seizure against them, respectively, for an amount equal to 209,908 euros and 374,000 euros. House arrest for the deputy police inspector Claudia Catania, 54, and for Vincenzo Santonastaso, 51 from Noto, an accomplice – according to the accusation – in drug trafficking carried out by two of the policemen involved. Also investigated is a carabiniere, on duty in Syracuse, for revelation of office secrecy in competition.

