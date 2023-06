16 festival visitors were driving their cars under the influence of drugs, six were driving their cars under the influence of alcohol. Three drivers were driving a car even though they were not authorized to drive. In addition, there were more than 40 other traffic announcements and a good 30 organ mandates. The police found narcotic drugs in 18 visitors, the police reported.

