Drugs and alcohol while driving, 5 positive in Turin – News

Five people caught driving while intoxicated and three of them also tested positive for drug use. This is the result of a series of checks carried out in the town of Turin, on the night of Sunday 6 August, by the traffic police. It was a special intervention which involved, in addition to four crews, also medical and nursing staff from the provincial health office of the State Police.





One of the five was driving a scooter. For drivers with a blood alcohol level higher than 0.81 g/lei who tested positive for the drug, the license was withdrawn and a complaint was filed with the judiciary.





All the recipients of the measures are between 28 and 32 years old and, in this regard, the police headquarters affirms that “it is a small positive sign”. “The ‘0 rate’ for young novice drivers in the first three years of driving and road safety information campaigns – it is explained – can affect the acquisition of greater awareness of road risks”.



