Drugs and arms trafficking, 30 arrests – Lombardy

Bazookas and hand grenades bought from a lifer

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 27 – The Carabinieri of Monza, coordinated by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Milan, have vanquished a criminal association aimed at the national and international trafficking of drugs and weapons, money laundering and self-laundering. The suspects were charged with 221 charges and the investigating judge of Milan issued a precautionary custody order for 30 people (26 Italians and four Moroccans).



The execution of the arrests is underway in the provinces of Monza Brianza, Milan, Como, Pavia, Reggio Calabria, Catanzaro, Messina, Palermo, Trieste and Udine by the carabinieri of the investigative unit of the provincial command of Monza Brianza and the commands of the Territorially competent weapon. The drug came from South America (mainly from Ecuador) and from Spain and landed in containers in the Calabrian port of Gioia Tauro to arrive largely in Milan.



In parallel with drug trafficking, a trafficking of common firearms and military weapons (UZI submachine guns, AK47 assault rifles, Colt M16s, Glock and Beretta pistols, bazookas and MK2 “pineapple” hand grenades) emerged, which suspects purchased from a supplier from Monza, sentenced to life imprisonment for aggravated murder and mafia association, but who benefited from reward permits.



Part of the profits from drug trafficking were reinvested in luxury watches in a well-known jeweler’s shop in the center of Milan, in residential real estate, commercial activities, as well as in the purchase of new shipments of drugs. (HANDLE).



