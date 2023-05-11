++ Drugs and mobile phones in Augusta prison, arrests ++ – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CATANIA, MAY 11 – Organized drug trafficking with drug dealing in the Augusta prison, in the Syracuse area, is at the center of an operation by the finance police and prison police who are executing a personal precautionary order in the against eleven suspects. The investigation, called ‘Alcatraz’, is coordinated by the district anti-mafia directorate of the Catania prosecutor’s office which also disputes “the unlawful access to devices suitable for communication by prisoners”. The measure is being implemented in Sicily, Calabria and Friuli Venezia Giulia.



