Drugs for rockers on prescription? doctor in court | > – News

Status: 05/26/2023 2:20 p.m

Since Friday, a doctor from Barmbek has had to answer to the Hamburg district court for violating the Narcotics Act. He is said to have prescribed an opium-like painkiller to a well-known “Hells Angels” rocker for years.

The rocker, nicknamed “Dirty White Boy”, was seriously injured ten years ago. Unknowns had shot him three bullets in the stomach. When he was released from the hospital, he came to the family doctor’s office of the now accused 58-year-old because he was still in pain. The doctor gave him something called an opioid – a drug that acts like morphine. From then on, the “Hells Angel” got a prescription every two weeks. And the doctor kept increasing the dose.

“You can’t give him any Bach flowers”

The magistrate wanted to know on Friday how the doctor checked that the rocker wasn’t just addicted to the drug. “I’ve been a doctor for 30 years. I saw that,” said the defendant. A forensic pathologist who testified as an expert in the process is skeptical. She asked the doctor why he hadn’t swapped the drug for another in between. The defendant’s answer: “The patient is ‘Hells Angel’. You can’t give him any Bach flowers.”

The rocker is now in prison for drug trafficking, among other things.

