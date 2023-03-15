Home News Drugs hidden in the accommodation where he is a guest, 56-year-old arrested [notiziediprato.it]
Drugs hidden in the accommodation where he is a guest, 56-year-old arrested [notiziediprato.it]

Drugs hidden in the accommodation where he is a guest, 56-year-old arrested [notiziediprato.it]

15.03.2023 h 15:35

Drugs hidden in the accommodation where he is a guest, 56-year-old arrested

The handcuffs were taken on Monday evening in San Giusto by the carabinieri of Iolo who had been following him for some time

He hid three ounces of marijuana and hashish in the accommodation where he had been staying for a few weeks, next to a recreational club in San Giusto, the man arrested on the evening of March 13 by the Carabinieri of Iolo for detention for the purpose of drug dealing. The 56-year-old man, originally from Southern Italy, convicted and homeless, appeared this morning before the Court of Prato which validated the arrest and released him with the precautionary measure of the obligation to sign pending the process.
The soldiers of the Iolo station arrived at him after a series of stakeouts and information activities. On Monday evening, the carabinieri took action, blocking him inside the club in question. The personal search, which highlighted the presence of a few doses and 120 euros, paved the way for further investigations in the room where the 56-year-old is housed. Here the rest of the drugs, an electronic scale and packaging material were found. The handcuffs on the man’s wrists and the seizure of all the material were therefore triggered.

Date of the news:
15.03.2023 h 15:35


