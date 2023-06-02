Drugs, sees Cc and throws hashish pats, arrested at Cascine – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, JUNE 02 – At the Parco delle Cascine in Florence, the carabinieri arrested a 36-year-old Moroccan who was traveling by bicycle in a suspicious manner for drugs. When a Gazelle of the Arma approached him, he attempted to get away quickly by throwing away two hashish sticks for a total weight of 200 grams. He was reached and stopped by the military who, in addition to recovering the bricks, found another 10 grams of hashish and 0.4 grams of cocaine in the right pocket of his trousers, plus 100 euros in small denomination banknotes, believed to be the proceeds of drug dealing . The arrest was triggered on charges of possession of a narcotic substance for the purpose of drug dealing. The police forces know the subject for crimes of the same kind.



Tomorrow the hearing in the court of Florence.



(ANSA).

