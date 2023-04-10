The Risaralda Sectional Red Cross, is an institution that in its 49 years of presence in the Department has been characterized by working for the most vulnerable communities, building strategies for their strengthening and innovating through business units that contribute to the generation of income to invest resources in humanitarian actions throughout the territory.

Due to the aforementioned, the Risaralda Sectional Red Cross is pleased to inform the Pereiran citizens that yesterday the opening of its first drugstore was held, with a humanitarian heart, whose main objective is to act thinking about the needs of the community, for this reason the products will have prices with exclusive discounts, monthly promotions, as well as free services such as Glycometry and Injection, all this to contribute to the well-being of the population.

Present at the inauguration of the drugstore were Dr. Jhon Mendez Zorrilla, president of the Risaralda sectional Red Cross, Dr. Juan Camilo Álvarez Rendón, executive director, and Nathalia Franco Villegas, coordinator of the health area and head nurse. The administrators of this new business unit expressed their happiness at being able to extend the humanitarian action throughout the Risaraldense territory.

For the month of April, the drugstore will have some special combos designed to prevent colds, these medicine combos will have special prices thinking that the community can be protected from the wave of colds related to the weather.

The ‘Con Corazón Humanitario’ drugstore is open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 7 days a week, it is located at the headquarters of the Risaralda Sectional Colombian Red Cross, on Calle 16 with Carrera 15 corner ( Behind the Pereira Plaza Shopping Center).