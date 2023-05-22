Drugstores, without clarity in the reforms

In an interview for Diario del Huila, Bibiana Bueno, executive director of Asocoldro, a union that brings together small drugstores in the country, referred to the impact that labor and health reform projects would have on commercial establishments of this type in the department.

By: Gloria Camargo

Awaiting greater clarity on the transcendental points for the sector, are the microentrepreneurs of the small neighborhood drugstores, also called druggists, before the health and labor reform projects, proposed by the National Government and that would have an impact on they.

This was stated by Bibiana Bueno, Executive Director and Legal Representative of the Association of Retail Drug Stores of Colombia, Asocoldro, who was in Neiva and spoke with the Diario del Huila.

How is the drug sector today?

First of all, I would like to say that it is a pleasure for me to be here, for the first time, visiting the department of Huila, which is part of the regional number two of our national guild. We are the only national union that represents retail drugstores or neighborhood drugstores, and I must say that I was pleasantly surprised with the number of drugstores that we have affiliated and unaffiliated, and to see that there is a very important infrastructure.

What is the importance of this infrastructure issue to which you refer?

It is something that we have already told the National Government, and that within the framework of the reforms, take into account that in every corner of Colombia, there is at least one retail drug store that can help the National Government, precisely so that there is a dispensation and access to medicines without discrimination for the Colombian population. So in this department I see that there is a very good infrastructure.

How many drugstores are affiliated to the Association in Huila?

At this moment we have 183 affiliated drugstores in the department of Huila, of which in Neiva we are talking about approximately 56 establishments of this type.

What is Asocoldro’s position on the health reform project?

I just came from making a presence in the Seventh Committee of the House of Representatives, where we are presenting to the National Government, through the Minister of Health, with whom we also already had a dialogue, in addition to the congressmen, especially those of the government, objections to some points, especially in articles 20, 105, 107 and 110, which is where we see an intervention as pertinent, since we are concerned about the lack of clarity regarding the health reform.

What would be the impact of those articles?

The lack of clarity is in what conditions retail drugstores are faced with a service provision in the new reform. For example, in article 20, establish when it is and when it is not going to be optional to be part of the health system, or if it is going to be mandatory. In what way is the government going to make a work agreement with the Association to strengthen those druggists, in the technical, scientific, administrative, financial requirements that a high-level establishment has to meet in order to contract with the government, to to be able to dispense, to be able to do many things also at a commercial level.

Does the sector not have these aspects?

I’m not saying that you don’t have it, what happens is that here we are talking about micro-entrepreneurs, I’m not talking about chain drugstores and I want to be very clear about that, I’m talking about the micro-entrepreneurial sector of the health sector, who have been here for 40 years behind a showcase, entire families attending to the health of the country. So we have been working, our position is that some modifications must be made to these four articles for clarity.

So the government hasn’t made it clear?

Actually today I have to say that the Government has not been clear, it has not defined itself in relation to those four articles and about what is going to happen. We are doing all the fighting, all the management, all the work, but so far we do not have clarity from the National Government in a concrete way regarding this in health.

Faced with the labor reform project, what has been concluded so far?

The first thing in this project was to know why in a labor reform for the sector when there is a regulation that forces drugstores to work without closing, that they have to attend eight continuous hours, that we have to attend at night, Sunday and on holidays, there is no exception for the health sector. So in the case of retail drugstores, which are micro-entrepreneurs, imagine that 100% of this recharge would correspond to the employer, that is, the owner of the drugstore. Successfully we have already seen an interlocution from the Minister of Labor saying there are two exceptions: one to the security and surveillance sector and another to the health sector. Next week we are going to start working with Congress in the Seventh Committee to see what the exception consists of and if drug stores are included.

Why wouldn’t drugstores be included?

Because drugstores are micro-entrepreneurs and we are part of the Ministry of Commerce, drugstores are not part of the health portfolio, so the Minister said two weeks ago that depending on the result of the health reform, an exception will be made. We are highly concerned and determined that what will happen be clarified, because any decision that is made will have an impact, this on the two reforms.

Do you feel left out?

Through this means of communication, I tell the authorities of the National Government and of this region that are from the National Government, that I do not understand why if the Petro government worked for the people and belongs to the people, it is leaving us aside to the micro-entrepreneurs of the town. But we are here to be able to have in these working groups, the same ones where the Government has wanted to have with us, despite the fact that the issue is going slowly, to be able to have an even greater representativeness, because we represent more than 10,900 druggists, and this sector cannot be neglected.

On the economic issue, he said that until now they are really recovering after the pandemic, why?

The issue of virtuality was good for us because home service increased and we had to modernize, we had to do many things to be able to provide continuous service during the pandemic, which generated something very important that we do and that is to generate more employment, because something that the druggist sector has is that it is a generator of employability and we are representing 100,000 direct and indirect jobs, so what we are trying to recover is face-to-face, it does not mean cutting off virtuality or the home delivery part, because it seems very important to advance and evolve.

How are the security aspects progressing?

Indeed, in regional 5, which is the Atlantic Regional, we did a very important job with the Military Gaula and some accompaniment from the police Gaula, we succeeded in facing all that flurry of insecurity that is again being generated in all corners of the country , stop various criminal groups that are extorting our retail drug stores. Here there is no conclusive figure, let’s call it that, but nevertheless we are generating a preventive work plan with the authorities to prevent this from increasing, just as it is happening in other regions of the country. Extortion, kidnapping and theft, which is the most serious thing that could be happening to drug dealers.

Faced with the issue of illegality and smuggling?

On issues of counterfeiting, smuggling and drug fraud, through the National Police we are also working on important campaigns. We are going to sign an agreement against illegality, we are going to unite with other guilds that are working on it, but I want to take advantage of this to send a message to the retail drug dealers and that is, be careful not to pimp the sale of institutional products, even of dubious origin , which can become more than illegal, fraudulent because we are attacking the health of Colombians. We are going to support coherence, public health security and we are going to work with the departmental and municipal authorities from the health secretariats to detect if a druggist is selling institutional drugs, because they should be subject to a sanction. Now, we have also discovered something serious, and that is that some druggists have been selling institutional drugs due to the extortion of which they are being victims, they are being coerced into receiving institutional drugs for sale, so we have to protect ourselves. The idea of ​​us is to secure the guild.