The Drummond Ltd. company advances with its high-impact projects arranged with the municipalities of Chiriguaná and La Jagua de Ibirico, in Cesar.

Through the projects, which correspond to the Addendum of the La Loma mining exploration and exploitation contract, signed with the National Mining Agency, it is expected to build more than 240 homes.

For this, the mining company works in partnership with local administrations and the University of Santander (UDES), delivered the housing award letters to beneficiaries of the first stage of the project, in which progress will be made with the construction of the first 158 homes (79 in each municipality).

“We were in the activity of delivering assignment letters for the first 79 homes that will make up stage one of the High Impact Project for the construction of homes on own sites for the municipalities of Chiriguaná and La Jagua de Ibirico. In total, there are 158 houses that will be built this 2023, with which we hope to contribute to improving the quality of life of these families,” said William Espinosa, Drummond’s corporate social responsibility supervisor.

For the objective and transparent selection of beneficiary households, the University of Santander, within the framework of the structuring of High Impact Projects, designed the beneficiary selection regulations, based on which the evaluation of registered households was carried out. according to their current condition in 20 variables, which made it possible to guarantee the prioritization of households with a higher level of vulnerability, highlighting the prioritization of mothers who are heads of households, households with people with disabilities and populations in special protection groups.

“This project was favorably evaluated by the UDES because it allows us to reduce poverty in vulnerable communities, target the habitability index, which we know is one of the greatest indicators of poverty, not only here in Colombia but in the world,” mentioned Gilma Gómez, representative of the University of Santander.

The project, which will benefit approximately 400 families, seeks to reduce poverty, the quantitative housing deficit and the reduction of unsatisfied basic needs, especially in rural areas.

The agreed budget for the implementation of each project is USD$3.6 million (approximately $16,380 million pesos), whose additional investment is expected to contribute to boosting the local economy of these municipalities.

“I am grateful for this project that Drummond started. Thanks to Drummond, thanks to the University of Santander for making this dream possible that many of us were waiting for to come true,” said Marta Luz Borja, one of the project’s beneficiaries.

The construction process of these houses will begin this year and with this, Drummond contributes to the fulfillment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals number 1 and 11, eradicating poverty and contributing to more sustainable communities.

