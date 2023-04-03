Home News Drummond began the construction of 240 homes for families in Cesar
News

Drummond began the construction of 240 homes for families in Cesar

by admin
Drummond began the construction of 240 homes for families in Cesar

The Drummond Ltd. company informed that it started the construction of 240 homes in the municipalities of La Jagua de Ibirico and Chiriguaná, Cesar. This in order to fulfill the dream of more than 200 families of having their own and decent home.

Today we formally start this high-impact project agreed in the La Loma mining exploration and exploitation contract, signed with the National Mining Agency. This is an investment that will allow us to provide decent housing to more than 240 families in Cesar”, said Alfredo Araujo, vice president of community relations and government of the company.

The company indicated that the houses will be 63 m², with three bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and top quality finishes.

I feel very happy and grateful to Drummond because they are helping me build my little house. May God bless you wherever you go”, he expressed excitedly Manuel de Jesus Reyes beneficiary of the project in the corridor of Rincón Hondo.

The first phase of the houses will end this yearaccording to information from Drummond Ltd.

See also  Wuhan University confirmed a case of cholera expert: there are cases reported almost every year, no need to panic – yqqlm

You may also like

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

Military economist: Putin’s army will soon only have...

Gustavo Santander was sworn in as the new...

Juanchito. What history does Ventana remember from this...

Eight cases confirmed – measures against avian influenza...

Trump arrived in New York to face the...

Piqué was dispatched against Shakira’s followers, and now...

Prince William and Princess Kate: They surprisingly send...

Great news for citizens to obtain driving license

Captured in Teruel, a man who would have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy