The Drummond Ltd. company informed that it started the construction of 240 homes in the municipalities of La Jagua de Ibirico and Chiriguaná, Cesar. This in order to fulfill the dream of more than 200 families of having their own and decent home.

“Today we formally start this high-impact project agreed in the La Loma mining exploration and exploitation contract, signed with the National Mining Agency. This is an investment that will allow us to provide decent housing to more than 240 families in Cesar”, said Alfredo Araujo, vice president of community relations and government of the company.

The company indicated that the houses will be 63 m², with three bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and top quality finishes.

“I feel very happy and grateful to Drummond because they are helping me build my little house. May God bless you wherever you go”, he expressed excitedly Manuel de Jesus Reyes beneficiary of the project in the corridor of Rincón Hondo.

The first phase of the houses will end this yearaccording to information from Drummond Ltd.