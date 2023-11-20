Drummond denies links with paramilitaries and rejects Mancuso’s statements in the JEP

Given the recent statements by Salvatore Mancuso, before the Special Justice for Peace, JEP, Drummond Ltd, denies the allegations of alleged links with armed groups outside the law.

The company does not have and has not had any ties with organizations outside the law, regardless of their origin. Likewise, it has never financed or provided financial support to criminal structures.

The JEP has been improperly used by former paramilitaries who, seeking economic and judicial benefits, have given false information to the authorities. The company has presented hundreds of evidence documents to this Court on eight different occasions, since 2021.

Since the beginning of its operations in Colombia, at the end of the 1980s, the company has adhered to the laws that govern the country, and has adopted the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights, as well as the Guiding Principles of the United Nations on Business and Human Rights.

Drummond has collaborated with the authorities in the development of the judicial investigations that are underway, demonstrating its innocence as a company and that of its executives in the face of the aforementioned accusations.

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

