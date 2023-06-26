Drummond is the fifth largest company in Colombia

The Superintendence of Companies presented the results of the report of the 1,000 largest companies in the countrywhich was carried out taking into account the financial information cut off on December 31, 2022which allows identifying trends in the statement of financial position in terms of assets, liabilities, equity and statement of comprehensive income in terms of profitability indices.

In that sense, the company Drummond Ltda. ranked as the fifth largest company in Colombia, only surpassed by Ecopetrol, Cartagena Refinery, Terpel and Cerrejón.

The mining company had operating income of more than $15.27 billion. Far from Ecopetrol, the country’s public oil company, which had revenues of $144 billion during 2022.

Read more: How much water does Drummond use in its operation?

LOCAL LABOR

According to data from his management report, Drummond exported 27.7 million tons of coal. For this operation it uses around 11,205 employees, 5,158 direct and 6,047 contractors. 70% of its direct employees were born in the departments of Cesar and Magdalena.

According to official figures, during 2022, Drummond invested $78,736 million in social programs. For his part, he handed over to the State $4.5 trillion for the concept of subsoil exploitationi.e. royalties.

By Deivis Caro

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

