Drummond Ltda, in conjunction with the El Paso Mayor’s Office, Cesar, adapted five classrooms, a kiosk, and a sanitary battery of the El Paso Nationalized Educational Institution, Ángel Martín Flórez Campo campus, in order to contribute to a better school environment, and for So academic.

With this delivery we ratify our commitment to contribute to the improvement of school environments. We are in the territory to contribute to improving the quality of life of students from the municipalities in our area of ​​influence”, said Yilda Tatiana Pineda, senior supervisor of Drummond Community Relations in Cesar.

This work will benefit more than 120 students in the municipality and had an investment of $331,355,418.

Strengthening initial education is important. This allows us to have our students in the classroom, increases coverage and lowers dropout rates, which is why it is very important to improve the infrastructure and school environment.”, stated Alfonso Rafael Ochoa, rector of the El Paso Nationalized Educational Institution, Ángel Martín Flórez Campo headquarters.

