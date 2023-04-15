Drummond opened a new job opening: salary of $18 million

Drummond Ltd., announced on its social networks that it opened a new call to search for a production supervisor with Professional studies in Mining or Civil Engineeringwith a minimum experience of 3 years in construction and maintenance of roads, river channeling and adaptation of land for construction.

The applicant must have knowledge in the use of heavy machineryearth movement, and so on.

Salary will be between $15 to $18 millionwith defined contract.

“In compliance with our selection policy, preference will be given to native personnel residing in one of the municipalities of the mining corridor (The Dog of Ibirico, El Paso, Chiriguana, Calf and/or Augustine Codazzi)”, the company clarified.

Those interested can apply here: