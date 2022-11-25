Repeated drunk driving. Stopped twice in the space of a few days, a no longer very young man from Belluno was caught still in a state of intoxication. And always without the license in the pocket.

The difference is that, while in the first case he had even blown 2.94, in the second he stopped at two grams of alcohol per liter of blood. Which is in any case a very high value and is worth another criminal trial, in addition to the administrative sanction for the lack of the document that had been revoked some time ago, among other things for a similar precedent.



The first check was carried out late last Saturday evening in via Mameli (the road between Cusighe and the Nogarè roundabout) by the Polstrada patrol and the second by the steering wheel on Tuesday afternoon, still in the city. The police were evidently keeping an eye on that van and got off without fail. Uncertain and dangerous gait and, after exposure of the paddle, all the classic symptoms of alcoholic inebriation: from winey breath to difficulty standing up or walking and articulating a meaningful speech, perhaps with a tone of voice acceptable. The breathalyzer has provided all the necessary confirmations with an unequivocal receipt.

At least for the moment, no other details have been provided on the second case, certainly there is great concern not only among the police forces, but also among motorists and pedestrians. The suspect has not yet caused any road accidents, but the danger is becoming more and more concrete: “I can confirm that the person in question was checked a second time, testing positive again on the breathalyzer”, underlines the commander of the Polstrada, Salvatore Erich Atorino, «not with the same value as the first occasion, but in any case well above the permitted threshold. I know that the police station is moving to take measures against him, but for the moment we are not yet able to be more precise than that”.