Home News Drunk and without a licence: the Bellunese driver fell for it again
News

Drunk and without a licence: the Bellunese driver fell for it again

by admin
Drunk and without a licence: the Bellunese driver fell for it again

Repeated drunk driving. Stopped twice in the space of a few days, a no longer very young man from Belluno was caught still in a state of intoxication. And always without the license in the pocket.

The difference is that, while in the first case he had even blown 2.94, in the second he stopped at two grams of alcohol per liter of blood. Which is in any case a very high value and is worth another criminal trial, in addition to the administrative sanction for the lack of the document that had been revoked some time ago, among other things for a similar precedent.


Striking alcohol test in Belluno: six times the limit. And he had no license

Gigi Sosso

The first check was carried out late last Saturday evening in via Mameli (the road between Cusighe and the Nogarè roundabout) by the Polstrada patrol and the second by the steering wheel on Tuesday afternoon, still in the city. The police were evidently keeping an eye on that van and got off without fail. Uncertain and dangerous gait and, after exposure of the paddle, all the classic symptoms of alcoholic inebriation: from winey breath to difficulty standing up or walking and articulating a meaningful speech, perhaps with a tone of voice acceptable. The breathalyzer has provided all the necessary confirmations with an unequivocal receipt.

At least for the moment, no other details have been provided on the second case, certainly there is great concern not only among the police forces, but also among motorists and pedestrians. The suspect has not yet caused any road accidents, but the danger is becoming more and more concrete: “I can confirm that the person in question was checked a second time, testing positive again on the breathalyzer”, underlines the commander of the Polstrada, Salvatore Erich Atorino, «not with the same value as the first occasion, but in any case well above the permitted threshold. I know that the police station is moving to take measures against him, but for the moment we are not yet able to be more precise than that”.

See also  Dishes and a glass of wine at discounted prices: Friuli Doc rediscovers the taverns with menus dedicated to tradition

You may also like

Savona, dispute in the queue at Monte dei...

Who benefits?Large-scale rush to build square cabins in...

Farewell to Piero De Martin: the sculptor who...

At the end of the month, the cold...

Guangzhou woman commits suicide in cabin, Caixin report...

Superbonus: fly until midnight to save 110% with...

When Zhou Pengju went to Zhangwu County to...

The fruits of research – International

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee...

Scarmagno, the Darkem site, from the 2016 fire...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy