Drunk bike crash: Smartwatch sounds the alarm

The 65-year-old was traveling with another cyclist on the “Ammeracker” street around 9 p.m., where, according to the police report, he veered off the road to the left, fell and suffered minor injuries. The cyclist’s smartwatch then triggered an automatic emergency call. The emergency services alerted in this way took the man to a clinic to be treated for his injuries. When the accident was recorded, the police patrol crew discovered that the 65-year-old and his 71-year-old companion were heavily intoxicated, which is why a blood test was ordered for both cyclists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

