Drunk cyclists collided on the Inn Cycle Path – three injured

Drunk cyclists collided on the Inn Cycle Path – three injured

At around 8:50 p.m., a group of eight bicycles was traveling from Schärding in the direction of Passau. In the municipality of Wernstein, two of the drivers collided, wedged themselves and fell. The 44-year-old and the 31-year-old, both from the Wels-Land district, were injured to an undetermined degree and brought to the Passau clinic after first aid by the emergency doctor.

A 53-year-old cyclist from the Linz-Land district, who was riding directly behind the two fallen bicycle handlebars, also fell as a result of emergency braking and had to be treated by the rescue team.

An alcohol test carried out on all three bicycle handlebars was positive for two with a value of 1.04 per thousand and 1.28 per thousand.

