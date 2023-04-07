Home News Drunk driver arrested for causing traffic accident
Drunk driver arrested for causing traffic accident

Drunk driver arrested for causing traffic accident

The National Civil Police (PNC) confirmed the arrest of a man who was driving drunk and who caused a traffic accident in which a woman was injured.

The detainee was identified as Manuel Ernesto Méndez Murillo, who underwent an alcohol test, resulting in a total of 253 degrees of alcohol in his breath, for which he will be prosecuted for dangerous driving.

The name of the woman affected after the accident was not revealed. The authorities maintain strict vehicle controls to remove those who violate the traffic law from circulation throughout the Salvadoran territory.

