Drunk driver caused accident that left one person dead and 8 injured – Diario La Página

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported a traffic accident that was caused by a driver who was driving while intoxicated, which left one person dead and 8 injured.

The person responsible for causing the accident was identified as Cesar Iván Colocho Mejía, who was driving with 583° of alcohol, according to the PNC.

In the accident, a woman lost her life, who was identified as Concepción Pérez Velasco, 43 years old, and 8 people were injured, who were taken to a healthcare center.

This accident occurred at kilometer 69 of the Litoral highway, Zacatecoluca, in the department of La Paz.

