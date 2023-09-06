Drunk driver drives down four trees in Leer | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 06.09.2023 11:46 a.m

Several young trees fell over as a result of the accident in Leer-Loga.

A 39-year-old driver drove her car off the road behind a level crossing in Leer-Loga. Her car rolled over and downed four young trees before coming to a stop, police said. First responders and the car’s automatic emergency call system alerted rescue workers. The first responders were made aware of the accident by the loud bang and rushed to help until the ambulance arrived. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution. The police found the driver had a breath alcohol level of 1.4 per mille.

