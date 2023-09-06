Home » Drunk driver drives down four trees in Leer | > – News – Lower Saxony
News

Drunk driver drives down four trees in Leer | > – News – Lower Saxony

by admin
Drunk driver drives down four trees in Leer | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 06.09.2023 11:46 a.m

Several young trees fell over as a result of the accident in Leer-Loga.

A 39-year-old driver drove her car off the road behind a level crossing in Leer-Loga. Her car rolled over and downed four young trees before coming to a stop, police said. First responders and the car’s automatic emergency call system alerted rescue workers. The first responders were made aware of the accident by the loud bang and rushed to help until the ambulance arrived. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution. The police found the driver had a breath alcohol level of 1.4 per mille.

Anytime to listen

8 Min

You can hear what is important in your region in the recording of the 3 p.m. regional news on NDR 1 Lower Saxony. 8 mins

See also  Hainan Airlines resumes Chongqing-Zhuhai flights from March 27 and increases Chongqing-Haikou flights_Route_Passenger_Plan

You may also like

Pacific Cycling Cycling Public Welfare Activity Set Sail...

Former Proud Boys Leader Sentenced to 22 Years...

Medium-sized companies in trouble for financing

2023 Service Trade Fair Summit Forum Highlights Digital...

Apps under control: Android stores in China bend...

A person was killed in a Russian attack...

Rise in Homelessness Along San Diego River Raises...

Construction of 33.3 kilometers of road begins in...

Conveying the Spirit of Learning from General Secretary...

Constantinople as a model? | Message @ Archeology...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy