    Drunk driving without a license accumulatively 3 times, this driver is really brave
    10:05, February 20, 2023 | Source: Zhengbei.com

    　　News from this website (Grassland All Media·Zhengbei.com reporter Ai Wentao)A man in Chifeng City was investigated for drinking and driving without a license three times. The traffic police called the driver really big-hearted.

    At around 15:00 on February 2, when the Traffic Control Brigade of the Keshigten Banner Public Security Bureau of Chifeng City was conducting a road inspection on the new hotline via the Uzbekistan Squadron, a small car with a Mongolian D license plate drove to the checkpoint. The driver of the vehicle slowed down and attempted to turn around the checkpoint. The traffic police immediately stepped forward to intercept the abnormality. When the door opened, the traffic police immediately smelled a tangy smell of alcohol.

    The traffic police conducted a breath alcohol test on the driver, and the test value was 49mg/100ml. When the traffic police asked him to show his driver’s license and driving license, the driver hesitated again and only provided his driving license and ID card. This inspection made the traffic police call out, “You should have a snack!” After investigation, on August 12, 2014 and January 18, 2021, the driver Jiang was driving a motor vehicle on the road after drinking without a license and driving without a license. After driving a motor vehicle on the road after drinking again, he was punished administratively by the Public Security Bureau of Hexigten Banner. In addition to this time, Jiang has been driving a motor vehicle on the road after drinking without a license for the third time.

