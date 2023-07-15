Drunk e-scooter driver found in Feld

A 23-year-old from the Perg district fell on Friday around 11:10 p.m. with his electric scooter and then fell down a steep embankment. After the accident, he contacted his sister, who immediately set the rescue chain in motion. A search in the area of ​​the accident site near the Danube bridge Mauthausen was initially unsuccessful, which expanded the search and the fallen man was found in a field.

After receiving emergency medical care, the man was taken to the hospital. An alcohol test carried out resulted in a value of 1.54 per mil, which is why it is displayed.

